Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products
21:14, 25 February 2020
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey on Tuesday banned the import of e-cigarettes and related products, announcing the decision in the country's official gazette, Anadolu reports.
The ban covers all kinds of products used for electronic smoking, including e-cigarette devices, accessories, spare parts and solutions.
It also applies to e-cigarette products that use heating or incineration, including electronic hookahs, regardless of nicotine content.