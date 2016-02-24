Turkey builds 35-km wall on Syrian border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has built a 35-km wall in Hatay province on the border with Syria for enhancing its security, Anadolu agency reported Feb. 24.

Turkey is expected to build another 40-km wall on the border with Syria by late 2016.

Earlier, following the terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkey closed down one of the checkpoints on the border with this country.

A terror attack was committed in Ankara Feb. 17 near the buildings of the Turkish parliament, the general staff and a military dorm in the city.

Commenting on the explosion Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said the explosion killed 28 and injured 61. Reports suggest that a car bomb was detonated.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said that the Syrian wing of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - Syrian Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG) stands behind the terrorist attack in Ankara.

