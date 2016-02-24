  • kz
    Turkey builds 35-km wall on Syrian border

    21:15, 24 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has built a 35-km wall in Hatay province on the border with Syria for enhancing its security, Anadolu agency reported Feb. 24.

    Turkey is expected to build another 40-km wall on the border with Syria by late 2016.

    Earlier, following the terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkey closed down one of the checkpoints on the border with this country.

    A terror attack was committed in Ankara Feb. 17 near the buildings of the Turkish parliament, the general staff and a military dorm in the city.

    Commenting on the explosion Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said the explosion killed 28 and injured 61. Reports suggest that a car bomb was detonated.

    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said that the Syrian wing of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - Syrian Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG) stands behind the terrorist attack in Ankara.

    Source: Trend.az

