Turkey celebrates 200th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Suyunbay Aronuly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of cultural-humanitarian events dedicated to the 200th anniversary of famous Kazakh poet and educator Suyunbay Aronuly was organized in large Turkish cities of Ankara, Aksaray, Kırşehir.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey informs, a park named after Suyunbay was opened in Keçiören municipality of Ankara with the participation of Kazakhstan Embassy staff and Keçiören Mayor's Office. Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov was invited to the ceremony.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev handed out a special medal "Suyunbay Aronuly" to the Mayor of Keçiören Mustafa Aku and noted high pace of development of Kazakhstan-Turkey relations as well as the contribution of Suyunbay Aronuly in strengthening cultural-humanitarian ties between the two states.

Kazakhstan's representative to TURKSOY Malik Otarbayev conveyed warm congratulations from the prominent figures of culture - members of the TURKSOY.

The events organized in honour of Suyunbay Aronuly became some kind of contribution to the development of cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, while symbolic award of the medal served as appreciation of the support and understanding of Suyunbay's creativity by Kazakhstan.