Turkey confirms 1,183 new cases of COVID-19

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 1,183 more cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 243,180, Anadolu Agency reports.

«There has been a 32% decrease in hospitalization for the last three days,» Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the ministry's data.

However, he added that the number of seriously ill people, which is one of the important indicators of the process, continues to increase.

The country also confirmed 1,185 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 226,155, he added.

The death toll rose to 5,873 after 15 more people died over the last 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted 61,716 tests to diagnose the disease over the past day, taking the tally to over 5.38 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 737,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 20.13 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.38 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.