Turkey criticises EU for not granting visa-free travel

ANKARA.KAZINFORM Turkey on Friday criticized the European Union for being the only country to have held full EU accession talks without being granted visa-free travel, WAM reports.

Speaking at a Turkey-Hungary Business Forum in Ankara, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the EU continues "to do its best to hamper Turkey's full accession to the organization," reported the state news agency, Anadolu.

Turkey, which is an EU candidate country, has been involved in membership talks with the bloc for years, yet Turkish citizens still require advance visas to visit many European states.

According to a European Commission report, to avail of a visa-waiver scheme Ankara needs to fulfill seven outstanding criteria from a total of 72, including "revising legislation and practices on terrorism in line with European standards", the agency said.

Ankara has ruled out any such revision, leading to a deadlock in negotiations, it added.