Turkey expects Kazakhstan to assume measures regarding Kazakh-Turkish schools' problem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey is expecting that Kazakhstan will assume prompt measures to resolve the situation with the Kazakh-Turkish lyceums.

"After what happened in Turkey [the coup attempt], we are expecting that the Kazakh side will assume prompt and specific measures regarding this organization and its cells [the Gulenist Terror Organization (FETÖ)]," Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik said at the Friday press conference in Astana.



Additionally, the Turkish diplomat commented on what educational institutions were opened in Kazakhstan with Turkey's support.



"The educational institution officially opened with the support of the Turkish government is the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University operating in Turkestan, South Kazakhstan region. All the other educational institutions operating in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the name of ‘Kazakh-Turkish school' or ‘Kazakh-Turkish lyceum' have nothing to do with the Turkish authorities. The decision on further operation of these institutions is up to the Kazakh authorities, the Ministry of Education and Science in particular," said Ambassador Uyanik, answering the questions of journalists at the press conference.



Earlier it was reported that a group of insurgents attempted a military coup in Turkey on July 16, but they failed. Ankara blames Fethullah Gülen for the organization of the coup attempt. Gülen is a Turkish writer, preacher and former imam. Turkey suspects that KATEV fund that opened the Kazakh-Turkish lyceums and the Süleyman Demirel University in Almaty has links with Fethullah Gülen.