Turkey formally establishes space agency

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey's official gazette published a presidential decree Thursday announcing the establishment of the country's space agency.

The Turkey Space Agency will prepare and carry out the National Space Program in line with the policies determined by the president of Turkey, according to the decree, Anadolu Agency reports.

The agency will have financial and administrative autonomy as well as a special budget.

In August, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said a Turkish space agency would be founded this year, as it was set out in Turkey's 100-day action plan.

"Work to form the Turkish space agency will be completed as soon as possible," Varank said in a statement.

The new agency will pave the way for the establishment of a competitive indigenous industry, he said.

"We are forming the Turkish space agency in order to strengthen our aerospace industry, improve scientific infrastructure and human resources in the field of space technology and further boost our capacities and abilities."

The agency will also pursue multilateral and bilateral cooperation with its international counterparts while protecting Turkey's rights at the United Nations, he added.