Turkey freezes &#39;Turkish Stream&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has frozen the 'Turkish Stream', the Haberturk newspaper reported citing sources in Turkey's government.

Reportedly, the reason for freezing the project is that the parties can't come to a final agreement on it.

Earlier a source in the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters that Russia sent a draft intergovernmental agreement to Turkey on the first stretch of the 'Turkish Stream', and that there will be a separate document on the remaining stretches.

"We sent (a draft intergovernmental agreement) on the first stretch ... The Russian side prepared its proposals on the first stretch of the 'Turkish Stream', and sent it to the Turkish side," said the source.

The 'Turkish stream' project involves the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 63 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea.

The gas pipeline will consist of four stretches, and will bring up to 47 billion cubic meters of gas to the Turkish-Greek border, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.