Turkey marks 80th anniversary of Ataturk's demise

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey commemorated the 80th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Republic of Turkey early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Alongside a delegation including Turkish ministers and senior army officers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Ataturk's mausoleum -- Anitkabir -- in Turkish capital Ankara.

Erdogan placed a wreath on Ataturk's mausoleum and a moment of silence was held and Turkey's national anthem was sung by Erdogan and the delegation.

He also left a written message on the book of commemoration to pay tribute to Ataturk.

"Despite malicious attacks at home and abroad, we are walking on the path with a determination to make Republic of Turkey one of the strongest and prosperous countries in the world. Rest in peace," Erdogan said and added that Turkey's latest pride - Istanbul Airport - was inaugurated in the 95th anniversary of the republic.

At full capacity -- with the completion of all four phases with six runways -- Istanbul Airport is set to become a major global aviation hub by hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world.

The €6 billion ($7.2 billion) first stage of the airport, which was built in nearly three years through a public-private partnership model and officially opened on October 29, is one of a series of mega-projects planned for Turkey's 2023 centennial.

After the state ceremony on Saturday morning, Anitkabir has been opened to the public.

Meanwhile, a separate commemoration was held in the Turkish parliament as several lawmakers, including Turkish parliament deputy speaker Levent Gok and parliament staff members, attended the event.

At 9.05 a.m. (0605GMT) sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at the age of 57 in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.