    Turkey might boost investments to Kazakhstan

    17:26, 10 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey might increase its investments to Kazakhstan to $10 billion, said the country's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci at the Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum in Astana today.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan and Turkey have always maintained good cooperation, adding that to date Turkish investments into Kazakhstan have amounted to $2 billion which is very low and that this figure can be increased to $4-6 billion or even $10 billion.

    The minister also highly praised the organization of Astana EXPO-2017 and congratulated Kazakhstan on hosting such an important event adding that he was very impressed with the scale and the content of the exhibition.

    EXPO 2017 Astana Business, companies Kazakhstan and Turkey Business
