Turkey might boost investments to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey might increase its investments to Kazakhstan to $10 billion, said the country's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci at the Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum in Astana today.

He stressed that Kazakhstan and Turkey have always maintained good cooperation, adding that to date Turkish investments into Kazakhstan have amounted to $2 billion which is very low and that this figure can be increased to $4-6 billion or even $10 billion.

The minister also highly praised the organization of Astana EXPO-2017 and congratulated Kazakhstan on hosting such an important event adding that he was very impressed with the scale and the content of the exhibition.