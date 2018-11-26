Turkey: Military helicopter crashes, 4 soldiers martyred

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four soldiers martyred, one other wounded when a military training helicopter crashed in Istanbul on Monday, according to the officials, Kazinform has learned from Anadolu Agency.

The helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district, hitting the roof of a four-story building.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu Agency.

The wounded soldier was taken to the hospital.

Security and health teams were dispatched to the crash site.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will also visit the scene for inspections.