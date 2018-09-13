Turkey one of Kazakhstan's crucial investment partners: Nursultan Nazarbayev

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, participated in the 3rd Session of the Kazakhstan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan dwelt on the current issues of bilateral cooperation.

"The relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership, an essential component of which is trade and economic cooperation," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State underlined that Turkey is one of the crucial investment partners of Kazakhstan.

The President of Kazakhstan mentioned the specific measures to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

In particular, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the need to effectively use the capabilities of the Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission in resolving issues of mutual cooperation.

Besides, the Head of State highlighted the results of the joint program "New Synergy" and told about the prospects for the development of the investment partnership.

"Presently, Kazakhstan is upgrading the transport infrastructure within the framework of Nurly Zhol Program. Implementing it, we plan to become the leading logistics hub in Central Asia. In this regard, we need to effectively use the transit potential of our countries," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also mentioned the issues of strengthening relations in the oil and gas and military industries.

Alongside this, the Head of State emphasized the importance of establishing productive ties in the agro-industrial complex, tourism, and the field of science and technology.

During the session of the Council, particular attention was also given to issues of the cultural and people-to-people cooperation.