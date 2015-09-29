Turkey plans to activate cooperation with EEU countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev held a meeting with Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekci, the press service of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides discussed the issues of trade and economic relations and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Yerbolat Dossayev noted the positive tendency of growth of direct investments. "The inflow of Turkish foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan from 2005 through the first quarter of 2015 made over USD 1.8 bln. The inflow of Kazakhstani foreign direct investments made almost USD 970 mln over the same period," the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan informed.

Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekci noted the interest of Turkey in participation and implementation of Nurly Zhol State Program, modernization of the seaport in Aktau and he also proposed to activate the cooperation between Turkey and the EEU.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey made USD 1.2 bln in the first seven months of the year.