Turkey presents its pavilion at EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey held a presentation of its pavilion at the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Turkey's chosen "Global interaction for sustainable energy" as its concept at the EXPO-2017. The central element of the Turkish pavilion logo is the sun, symbolizing the source of energy.

According to Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy Mr. Taryk Sonmez, for Turkey in order to declare itself an important part of global synergy, the country is focusing on serving people, moving towards humane goals, and social security

Turkey took part in 34 EXPO's, including the very first in 1851 in London. And in 2016 hosted the International specialized exhibition "WorldBotanicEXPO-2016". This exhibition with "Children and Flowers" motto is rightfully considered one of the most visited events in the industry, in little over four months it 4.5 million people visited it. And on certain days the number of visitors exceeded 70 thousand people.