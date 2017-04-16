Turkey referendum: Historic vote on presidential powers under way

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Voting is under way in Turkey in a landmark referendum that will determine whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be granted sweeping new powers, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

Mr Erdogan is seeking to replace Turkey's parliamentary system with an executive presidency.



Supporters say the move would streamline and modernise the country, but opponents fear it could lead to greater authoritarianism.

A "Yes" vote could also see Mr Erdogan remain in office until 2029.



About 55 million people are eligible to vote across 167,000 polling stations, with the results expected to be announced late on Sunday evening.



Polls suggest a narrow lead for "Yes".