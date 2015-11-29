Turkey-Russia jet downing: Moscow announces sanctions

LONDON. KAZINFORM Russia has announced a package of economic sanctions against Turkey over the shooting down of a Russian jet on the Syrian border on Tuesday.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin (in Russian) covers imports from Turkey, the work of Turkish companies in Russia and any Turkish nationals working for Russian companies. The decree also calls for an end to charter flights between the countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to apologise to Russia. On Friday, he accused Moscow of "playing with fire" in its Syria operations. But on Saturday, he said he was "saddened" by the downing of the jet.

Turkey and Russia have important economic links. Russia is Turkey's second-largest trading partner, while more than three million Russian tourists visited Turkey last year. Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that there were close to 90,000 Turkish nationals working in Russia. Taking family members into account, that figure rises to 200,000, he said. The decree also urges Russian tour operators to refrain from selling packages to Turkey, while Turkey's Foreign Ministry has warned its citizens against non-essential travel to Russia "until the situation becomes clear".

