Turkey's capital hosts cultural expo of 40 countries

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Turkish capital is now hosting a 10-day cultural expo to promote handcrafts from Turkic, Asian, and African countries.

Some 320 participants from 40 countries are taking part in the expo, held at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Ankara through Feb. 10, Anadolu Agency reports.

An opening ceremony on Thursday kicked off the expo featuring dance and musical performances by Kazakhs, Kyrgyzs, Crimean Tatars, and Uyghur Turks in their traditional attire.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kazakh Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly said the expo's goal is protecting the unique cultural legacy and handing it down to future generations.

"Handcrafts reflect the feelings, artistic tastes, and cultural characteristics of the society they came from, and are the most lively and meaningful elements of a nation's cultural personality," he said.

Saparbekuly said he hopes the show will pave the way for many other events to bring the continents together.

Saparbekuly also said Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, will host the ninth International Turkology Congress this summer.

The expo focuses on handcrafts, jewelry, traditional outfits, paintings, carpets, recycled objects, and gems from 40 countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, India, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Kenya.

Gurban Bibi Kalinsazoglu, at the Turkmenistan stand, said that they are delighted with the interest they attracted and want to come again next year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ankara local Selcuk Tunc said that he sees the expo as "very positive" for reflecting the common culture, adding that he and his family hope to attend again next year.