Turkey’s GOSB eager to open special industrial zone in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Turkey’s GOSB (Gebze Organized Industrial Zone) is keen on establishment of a special industrial zone in Aktobe region. The investors said it at a meeting with Governor Ondassyn Urazalin, Kazinform reports.

An appropriate memorandum was signed by Chairman ofthe Executive Board of the GOSB Vahit Yildirim and CEO of AktobeSocio-Entrepreneurial Corporation Ruslan Mamunov.

According to the Governor, the dynamic development ofAktobe region and creation of favorable conditions for promising investors arousespark interest among the foreign companies.





«We are ready for bilateral cooperation. I amconfident that the memorandum of interaction with the GOSB signed today willpositively affect the region’s economic development,» said Ondassyn Urazalin.





In turn, head of Gebze Vahit Yildirim underlined thecompany’s interest in an effective bilateral collaboration with the region.





Turkey’s largest industrial zoneGOSB was established in 1986. 40% of the world’s companies are concentrated inits territory.