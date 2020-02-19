Turkey’s largest library to be disabled-friendly

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey’s largest library, set to be inaugurated in the capital Ankara on Thursday, will feature 4 million printed books and offer disabled-friendly services starting right from the carpark to the library, Anadolu reports.

The Nation’s Library project was spearheaded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and realized through intense efforts by leading Turkish intellectuals, librarians, NGOs, and groups representing the disadvantaged working in harmony.

«A technology room for visually impaired users was prepared by [Turkey’s leading cellphone operator] Turkcell. Also, another technology room by Turk Telecom for both visually impaired and hearing-impaired users is in the works,» Ayhan Tuglu, head of the presidential library department, told Anadolu Agency.

«Our library is disabled-friendly starting from the very first entry to the inside of the library. Carts to carry disabled users will be available. A user with a wheelchair will be able to reach the library easily,» Tuglu said.

«Turkey’s largest library was the National Library, which was built on 45,000 square meters [of land]. The new library is 125,000 square meters [1.35 million square feet].»

Full story