Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

TUNCELI. KAZINFORM A new museum in Turkey’s eastern province of Tunceli will display more than 2,000 historical artifacts, according to provincial director of culture and tourism.

«Tunceli, which has suffered negative impacts of terrorism for years, has recently become a city of peace,» Ismet Hakan Ulasoglu told Anadolu Agency.

«We can easily tell this based on the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists,» he added.

Ulasoglu also said that the museum is located at the city center available for both foreign and local tourists, Anadolu Agency reports.

The museum will have a library as well as sections on Alevi culture, archaeology and ethnography.