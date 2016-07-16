Turkey's PM: Constitution Council to consider death penalty after coup attempt

ANKARA. July 16. KAZINFORM 161 died, 1,440 got injured in the military coup attempt in Turkey, let alone the killed among the plotters, the country's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in an interview with the Haberturk television channel on Saturday.

A group of insurgents staged a military attempt coup in Turkey on the night from Friday to Saturday. Bombs were dropped on the parliament building and the presidential palace in Ankara.



More than 2,800 military were detained after the military coup attempt in Turkey, Binali Yildirim said.



"The total of arrested is 2,839," he said. "Among them are high-ranking military, officers."According to Yildirim, Turkey will consider introduction of death penalty after the attempt of a military coup in the country.



"Death penalty is banned in Turkey," he said. "Today the Constitution Council will have a meeting to discuss jointly with parties whether it is reasonable to return to this form of punishment."



A country, sheltering oppositionist Gulen, is not a friend of Turkey, the country's Prime Minister said.



"Gulen is a leader of a terrorist organization," he said. "I am not looking now at the country, which shelters him. If this country hides a terrorist, this country is not a friend of Turkey and it leads a hidden war against Turkey. The coup attempt's organizer must be punished."



Earlier, the Turkish government said the coup was inspired by supporters of the Hizmet pro-Islamic movement, opposing Erdogan. The movement is connected with Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the U.S., and whom Ankara accused of destabilizing the situation in the republic in summer of 2013 and of other attempts to undermine the authorities.



Gulen's supporters ruled out accusations they are involved in the events in Turkey. In a statement they called the accusations "highly irresponsible."



