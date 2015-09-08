Turkey sends ground forces into Iraq after militant attacks

LONDON. KAZINFORM Turkish ground forces have crossed into Iraq in pursuit of Kurdish militants for the first time since a ceasefire two years ago.

Government officials said the incursion was a "short-term" measure to hunt down PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) rebels. Turkish warplanes also launched a wave of air strikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq on Tuesday. The moves follow deadly attacks by militants on Turkish security forces in the past two days. An attack on a police minibus in eastern Igdir province on Tuesday claimed at least 12 lives, while PKK bombs killed at least 16 Turkish soldiers on Sunday. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has pledged to "wipe out" rebel strongholds. "Turkish security forces crossed the Iraqi border as part of the hot pursuit of PKK terrorists who were involved in the most recent attacks," a government source told AFP news agency. "This is a short-term measure intended to prevent the terrorists' escape." Turkey's Dogan news agency said two special forces units, supported by warplanes, had been sent in to combat two 20-strong groups of militants. At least 35 rebels were killed in air raids by F4 and F16 jets on bases at Qandil, Basyan, Avashin and Zap early on Tuesday, according to the Anadolu news agency, Kazinform refers to BBC News.