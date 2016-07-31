Turkey shuts down military academies following failed coup

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Ankara dismissed 1,389 servicemen amid suspicions of ties with the Gulen movement accused by Ankara of orchestrating the failed coup attempt in the country, the Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, the Turkish authorities closed war academies and military high schools as well.

The Gulen movement named after US-based dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

On July 15, the Turkish government suppressed an attempted coup launched by a group of military detaining over 13,000 people, including almost 8,900 servicemen. Ankara has accused Gulen and his followers of having played a key role in the coup. Gulen has denied the accusations.

Source: Sputniknews.com