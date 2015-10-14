Turkey suspends Ankara police, intelligence, security chiefs after bombing
15:35, 14 October 2015
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey's interior ministry said it had removed the police, intelligence and security chiefs of Ankara from their posts in an effort to conduct an effective investigation into Saturday's bombings that killed 97 people.
The ministry, in a statement on its website late on Tuesday, did not say if the officials would to return to their posts after the investigation.
Source: Today's Zaman