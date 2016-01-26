Turkey to adopt new constitution

BAKU.KAZINFORM Turkey will adopt a new constitution, which will meet the needs and interests of the country's citizens, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman said, Anadolu Agency reported Jan. 26.

“The new Turkey needs a new constitution,” he noted.

Earlier, a source in Turkish presidential administration told Trend that adoption of a new constitution is very important for Turkey, as the current one doesn’t correspond to the interests of citizens and the state.

The source also said that it is necessary, first of all, that the new constitution gets vote of the Turkish parliament.

“If the parliament isn’t able to adopt a new constitution through a voting, there will be a national referendum,” the source added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu said that parliamentary system of government in Turkey does not meet the interests of the state.

The country’s current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to the leaders of the oppositional Republican People's Party and Nationalist Movement Party in late October 2011, urging them to take part in the talks on working out a new constitution.

Turkey’s opposition has always objected adoption of a new constitution, since they believe that it is a step towards switching from the parliamentary to presidential form of governance.

Source: Trend.az