Turkey to build modern hospital in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Turkey's YDA Holding at its own expense will start this year construction of a present-day multi-field hospital in Petropavlovsk, the Instagram post of North Kazakhstan Governor Kumar Aksakalov reads.

It is a very important social project for North Kazakhstan region. It will provide high-quality medical services to the people of the region. The best doctors will apply the latest technologies. Besides, it will help develop medical tourism, he said in the post.



Turkey's YDA Holding built 10 modern hospitals around the world. The Turkish investor will manage the hospital and introduce up-to-date management standards. The company will attract foreign doctors to exchange and share practice and train our doctors.



The hospital will be built at the Shygys community. Accommodation for medical staff will be built close to the hospital.