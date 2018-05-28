Turkey to donate 10,000 editions of Quran in Kazakh to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TDV Turkey's religious fund and Council for Religious Affairs under the Turkey's Embassy to Kazakhstan presented Kazakhstan's Muslims with Quran in Kazakh within the Quran as a gift campaign, Anadolu agency reports.

The ceremony took place as part of iftar, organized by the TDV at the Saduakas Kazhy Gylmani Mosque in Astana.

10,000 editions of the Sacred Quran will be transferred countrywide within the iftar programs.



As stated there, the TDV will set free iftar tables for 3,500 people in Astana, Almaty, Ust Kamenogorsk, Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Aktobe during the sacred month of Ramadan.



According to imam assistant, such actions contribute to greater strengthening of ties between the states.