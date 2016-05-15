Turkey to invest in landscaping of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum’s territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Turkish company would like to invest in landscaping of the territory of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said it yesterday at the meeting of the Kazakhstan National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO.

“We have attracted an investor for landscaping the territory of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan. The project is being discussed presently. The Turkish company is ready to finance development of infrastructure of this unique monument,” said the Minister.

According to him, the representatives of the UNESCO express concern over preservation of some Kazakhstani sites included in the World Heritage List, such as the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, Tamgaly Petroglyphs, the ancient town of Talgar, as construction works are carried out in adjusting areas.