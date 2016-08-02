Turkey to rename two provinces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two provinces in Turkey's south-east will be renamed, the Anadolu Agency reported Aug.2.

Hakkari province will be renamed into Colemerik, while Sirnak province will be named as Nuh.

The renaming process should be approved by the Turkish parliament.

The population of Hakkari and Sirnak provinces is 276,000 and 457,000 people, respectively.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group has been more active in those provinces in recent years.

Source: Trend.az