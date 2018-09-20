Turkey unveils new economic program for 2019-2021

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey's new economic program based on three fundamental pillars -- stabilization, discipline and transformation -- was unveiled on Thursday.

Announcing the program, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the country will activate a comprehensive set of economic policies, Anadolu Agency reports.

"A Public Finance Transformation and Change Office has been established under the new economic program," Albayrak said.

"We will use all necessary policies and measures to overcome economic challenges.

"We expect a stabilization process for next year and 2020, so the new economic program aims for 2.3 percent economic growth in 2019," he added.

Albayrak said that this year's economic growth target is 3.8 percent.

"The country will set sustainable and healthy economic growth through strategies and measures as announced in the new program.

"We aim to reach 3.5 percent growth in 2020 and 5 percent by 2021," he added.

The Turkish economy grew by 5.2 percent this April-June, preceded 7.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, 7.3 percent in October-December 2017, and 11.5 percent in the third quarter of last year.

Stabilization, discipline

"Our major intention is to support a stabilization process with disciplined public finance," he said.

According to the new economic Medium-Term Program (MTP), Turkey is targeting a 1.9-percent budget-deficit-to-gross-domestic-product (GDP) ratio this year, and 1.7 percent in 2021.

"In order to maintain our strong stance in public finance, we have begun to take some measures to ensure the correct use of resources in the public sector starting today," said Albayrak.

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 50.8 billion Turkish liras ($11.4 billion) this January to August. The country's budget revenues totaled 485.7 billion Turkish liras ($109 billion) in the first eight months of this year, up nearly 19 percent year-on-year.

Last year, the budget deficit was 47.4 billion Turkish liras ($12.9 billion), totaling around 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.