Turkey urged to continue its investment activities in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEiK) under the Economy Ministry of Turkey in Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh embassy in Turkey.

At the meeting, DEiK reps praised high level of investment cooperation between the two countries and the fact that the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development named three Turkish companies among top 10 best investors in Kazakhstan in 2015.

Ambassador Tuimebayev urged DEiK to continuer active investment activities in Kazakhstan in 2016.

In 2015, the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan named top 10 investors in Kazakhstan, including three Turkish companies Anadolu Beverage Group, BTM Group and Abdi Ibrahim.