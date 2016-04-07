Turkic Academy Chief, Senate Speaker discussed outcomes of 'Synergies along the Silk Road for Agenda 2030' intl forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has met today with Head of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, according to the Senate's press service.

D.Kydyrali informed the Senate Speaker of the outcomes of the high-level international symposium Synergies along the Silk Road for Agenda 2030 held in late March at the UN Headquarters.



For the first time, the Forum discussed the urgent issues of bilateral cooperation under the Silk Road project and developed relevant recommendations for the UN member states.



Tokayev wished success to the Turkic Academy which was established on the initiative of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.