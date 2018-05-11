Turkic Academy presents Magzhan Zhumabayev's works translated into Uzbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Turkic Academy has held a number of important scientific and cultural events in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Academy's press service.

In particular, joint events with the Navaiy Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, Museum of Art of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Union of Writers of Uzbekistan gave a new impetus to the cooperation of the fraternal peoples.



Within the framework of the Year of Abai in Uzbekistan, a scientific conference, organized jointly with the Navaiy Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, was held in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, where important issues related to the spiritual development of the Turkic world were discussed. A presentation of Magzhan Zhumabayev's "Selected Wonders" collection of poems ("Tanlanghan Asarlar"), translated into the Uzbek language at the initiative of the International Turkic Academy, was held during the conference. The Academy awarded a silver medal and presented honorable Kazakh shapan to the translator of classic poet's works to Uzbek, national poet of Karakilpakstan Muzaffar Akhmad. Moreover, the Academy has awarded one more silver medal to Doctor of Philology, Professor Nasimhan Rakhmanov, who wrote a series of valuable research works on poet's collection. The creative team has established contacts for further joint research of Abai Kunanbayev's works and their translation into Uzbek.

At the conference, works of prominent figures of the Turkic world such as Alisher Navaiy, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Chyngyz Aitmatov were analyzed from different sides and were recognized as a unique treasure of universal human intelligence.



The International Turkology Research Center was established at the same university with the support of the Academy. Also, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Academy and the university.



