Turkic Academy to publish works by famous Russian Turkologists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Head of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali told journalists about the organization's plans that would be implemented jointly with Russian scholars, Kazinform has learned from the press service of TWESCO.

At the briefing held at the Central Communications Service, the main directions of the Academy's activities in 2018 were announced.

This year is the 200th anniversary of the spiritual mentor of Abai and Alash leaders, the founder of the Jadid movement, historian Shihabetdin Marjani, and the Turkic Academy declares the current year as the "Year of Marjani". The Academy is planning to celebrate this date together with its Tatar colleagues.

Moreover, it has been 100 years since the death of a prominent scientist Vasily Vasilevich Radlov, founder of the Russian Turkic studies school, who accumulated samples of Turkic folklore and left a great treasure, especially for Kazakh folklore. In this regard, the Academy declares 2018 the "Year of Radlov". In connection with this date, it is planned to hold events in Kazakhstan and Moscow jointly with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. At the same time, the Academy will publish a new full series of Radlov's multi-volume "Samples of oral literature of the Turkic peoples".





D. Kydyrali emphasizing Turkology as the main focus of the Academy expressed his gratitude to the Committee of Turkologists of the Russian Federation, which actively participated in the fundamental projects of the organization and supported the publication of books.

It should be mentioned that the TWESCO has established close cooperation with scientific organizations and researchers of the Russian Federation. The Publication by the Academy of great works, such as the 4-volume work of prominent Moscow orientalist Amir Najip on "The Comparative-Historical Dictionary of Turkic Languages of the 14th century", world famous "Old Turkic Dictionary" by Dmitry Nasilov, Igor Kormushin, Anna Dybolar, is a real evidence of that creative collaboration.