Turkic civilization played special role in history of humanity, Kyrgyz President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Adviser to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Rayev read out the welcome address on behalf of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Great Steppe Forum of Human Sciences which kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"Dear participants, let me extend my sincere congratulations on the opening of the Great Steppe Forum of Human Sciences. I'm deeply convinced that the IV Forum of Human Sciences will be a good platform for studying and resolving the key issues because the Turkic civilization, as one of the main branches of the development of the world, played a special role in the history of mankind," the address reads.



According to the Kyrgyz President, the mission of well-known scientists, researchers is to study this issue in the age of globalization and it is of great importance.



"Innovation development, strengthening of scientific ties, exchange of views and ideas and search for new ways of solution of pressing issues of mapping out development trends and successful efforts are of utmost importance. The great steppe and great mountains are our spiritual bonds with our ancestors, our historic destiny and our future," the President noted.



In conclusion, the President wished the participants success in the forum organized traditionally by the International Turkic Academy.



