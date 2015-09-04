Turkic Council education seniour officials meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 4-5, 2015 Astana is hosting the 5th meeting of senior officials of the Turkic Council ministries of education and the 4th session of the Turkic Council education ministers.

26 education officials of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and representatives of the Turkic Council are to participate in the 5th meeting of senior officials of the Turkic Council education ministries. On Saturday, September 5, the 4th session of the Turkic Council education ministers will be held. Kazakhstan Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Ramil Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Qurbanov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Adilet Bekboyev and Minister of National Education of Turkey Nabi Avci will join the meeting.

The participants will discuss a number of issues regarding the content of educational programs and publication of textbooks in history, geography and literature. Presently, the books are compiled and member countries examine the educational programs and their contents. The senior officials will also focus on the terms of cooperation between the Turkic Academy and the Union of Turkic Speaking States Universities. The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is the international organization aimed at development of multilateral cooperation among the member countries. It was established on October 3, 2009 in Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Turkey are member countries of the Turkic Council