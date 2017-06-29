Turkic Council, TurkPA share opinions on Kazakh Senate Elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Mission of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States has offered its assessment of 2017 Kazakh Senate Elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the election process, our mission actively monitored the voting procedures in Astana and Kokshetau. The voting procedures complied with the Republic of Kazakhstan legislation and international standards. The international observers had full access at the polling stations," Head of the Mission Ramil Hasanov told a briefing of the Central Election Commission .

He added that the voting was organized well and without a hitch.

"Our delegation has not evidenced any cases of illegal interference by the election commissions. As for the free vote right, it is safe to say that there were no obstacles for the electors' work in both cities. The counting of votes was carried out in conformity with the regulations established by the legislation of Kazakhstan," Ramil Hasanov said.

In addition, the Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) also gave a positive opinion on the organization of the Kazakh Parliament Senate Elections.

"Kazakhstan is one of the leaders in Central Asia. I'd like to mention the high level of organization of the elections and their democratic character. A large number of international observers took part in these elections, " Head of the Mission Mustafa Isen said during the briefing.

"We believe that Kazakhstan will always hold a high bar with regad to the democratic development issues. We have visited Expo 2017 International Exhibition and are sincerely glad for our Kazakh brothers who arranged such an international event at such a high level. In general, we positively assess the organization and the results of the elections of the Kazakh Senate deputies," Mustafa Isen summed up.