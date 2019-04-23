Turkic Council Young Leaders Forum held in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The 2nd Forum of the Young Leaders of the Turkic Council took place as part of the sitting of the IV General Assembly of the Union of Turkic Universities of the Turkic Council "Turkestan is a cradle of the Turkic world", the local administration's press service reports.

Young delegates from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan attended the forum. The purpose of the forum is to share youth policy experience and give an impetus to the country's tourism development, strengthen fraternal relations between Turkic-speaking nations.



Besides, the first festival of ethnic arts of Turkic people called to promote Turkic culture and arts took place. Ethnic folklore ensembles and performers of traditional music of Turkic-speaking nations took part in the event.