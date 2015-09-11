Turkic speaking states should cooperate in the 21st century - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the 21st century Turkic speaking countries should step up cooperation, believes President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"People of the independent Turkic speaking states - Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan - and 200 million of Turkic peoples scattered around the globe are the descendants of one great forefather, the Turkic warrior," President Nazarbayev said at the solemn meeting dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate on Friday. The Kazakh leader stressed that the Turkic speaking nations are created to be together and preserve their unity. "Our unity is the key to our success and the source of power to protect our motherlands. We should always bear it in our minds. In the 21st century the Turkic speaking countries separated by destiny, but having common language, traditions, and roots, should cooperate with each other," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.