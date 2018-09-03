Turkic states eye commodity turnover increase

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM Today's Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States focused also on economic cooperation issues, Kazinform correspondent in Kyrgyzstan reports.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that trade and economic and social cooperation between the Turkic Council nations has increased since 2015, in particular, the commodity turnover grew by 22% as compared to 2017.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeennbekov urged to pay attention to economic diversification, extension of transport corridors, development of entrepreneurship, and improvement of investment climate.



President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered to switch over to national currencies in mutual payments.



It is noteworthy, there are four working groups under the Turkic Council that work to deepen trade and economic cooperation between the member states. Their work is aimed at expanding cooperation in economic diversification, upgrading investment climate and development of entrepreneurship.