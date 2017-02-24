Turkic world preparing to celebrate Nauryz in Turkestan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuymebayev visited Turkestan where he got acquainted with preparations for the upcoming "Turkestan: Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2017", the press service reported.

After inspecting the facilities and visiting ethno village akim heard a report of the working group responsible for the organization and holding of the international cultural event.

According to the head of the working group, deputy akim Ulasbek Sadibekov to date, they expect 800 international guests and about 4,000 to 5,000 people in total to take part in the celebrations. He also added that during the event, on March 22nd Ahmet Yasevi University will host an international scientific-theoretical conference "Turkestan and Turkology".

Summing up the meeting, the head of the region instructed akims of districts and towns as well as heads of regional administrations to ensure the event is carried out at the highest level.

It is planned to carry out 42 cultural events in framework of the "Turkestan: Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2017". Of them, "TURKSOY" organizes 14, Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports - 6, and akimat of South Kazakhstan region - 21 events.

During the celebrations Turkestan will host numerous festivals, forums etc.