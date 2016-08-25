  • kz
    Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport

    17:15, 25 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boeing 777 belonging to Turkish Airlines flying from Beijing to Istanbul route made an emergency landing at the International Airport of Astana due to a passenger's health problems.

    The airport’s press service confirmed this information to Kazinform. “The 33-year-old passenger had a high blood pressure. The plane had to make an emergency landing at 4:45 a.m. After the passenger was taken to a local hospital, the plane continued the flight,” the press service said. 

    Astana Incidents News
