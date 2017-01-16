Turkish airplane crash, 15 deaths

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The cargo airplane of Turkish Airlines which was on its regular flight from Hong Kong to Turkey crashed at the village Dacha-Soo of Chu region, Kyrgyzstan, today at 7:31 a.m., as reported by the press service of Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry.

Reportedly, the airplane intended to land at Manas airport for fuel. Due to strong fog the airplane could not land on the landing strip. The airport is closed at the moment.

15 deaths have been confirmed - 9 adults and 6 children. All are local residents. 6 injured persons are being rendered medical aid.

To remind, yesterday the foggy weather did not let the airplane with Kyrgyzstan President on board land at Manas airport. The airplane headed to Tamchy airport where it landed successfully.