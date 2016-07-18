Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan: No threats to lives of tourists in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkey to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik said that there was no threat to lives of tourists spending their vacations in Turkey.

"There's no risk for tourists spending their vacations in our country. Tourists coming to Turkey can feel absolutely safe. The work of the airport has been resumed. Once again I want to note that Turkey has been one of the safest world countries and it remains to be the one," the Ambassador told.

As earlier reported, a coup attempt failed in Turkey on July 16. According to the latest information, 290 people were killed and about 1500 people were injured.