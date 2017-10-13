Turkish army begins setting up observation positions in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish army on Thursday started setting up observation positions in northern Syria's Idlib within the framework of Astana Process, Turkish General Staff announced on Friday, according to Xinhua .

The Turkish military activity in Idlib aims at establishing a "de-escalation zone" in the region, the written statement said.

Turkey is carrying out its duties in line with rules of engagement agreed with Russia and Iran, it added.



Turkey on late Thursday sent a convoy of about 30 military vehicles into rebel-held northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Idlib, local media reported, citing a witness.



The convoy was heading to Sheikh Barakat, a hilltop that overlooks large areas of rebel-held northwestern Syria, but also the Afrin area held by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the deployment in Syria on Oct. 7, saying Turkey was conducting a "serious operation" in Idlib, as part of a "de-escalation" deal it agreed last month with Iran and Russia in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Although Erdogan said the operation would firstly be carried out by the rebel it supports, Turkish troops crossed the border into Syria's Idlib province on Oct. 8 to conduct reconnaissance mission there.