    Turkish-born Dutch footballer of Kazakh descent to play for Dutch team

    14:04, 10 January 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish-born Dutch footballer of Kazakh descent Murat Önal, who recently played for Shymkent Kyran FC, transferred to Dutch Lisse FC, Vesti.kz reports.

    Presently, Lisse FC is one of the leaders in the third division of the national championships in the Netherlands.

    M. Önal scored 28 goals for Kyran in two seasons.

    M. Önal multiple times expressed his readiness to change citizenship and play for the national team of Kazkahstan.

