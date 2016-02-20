Turkish businessmen interested in Kazakhstan’s investment potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An investment business-forum of Kazakhstan and Turkey was held in Istanbul, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara.

Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva, Chairman of the Kazakh MID Investments Committee Erlan Khairov and CEO of KAZNEX INVEST Borisbiy Zhanguzarov participated in the forum.

The event was notable for a constructive dialogue with the leading Turkish holdings and corporations. The parties discussed the issues of deepening trade-economic and investment cooperation and agreed on importance of enhancing the present level of the two countries’ collaboration in agricultural, textile, cotton, leather, furniture industries as well as in energy sector and crop cultures processing.

The delegation of Kazakhstan met also with the leading Turkish companies including those actively working in Kazakhstan and the companies positioned among the best investors in Kazakhstan by 2015 results.

Chairman of the External Economic Ties of the Turkish Economy Ministry Ömer Cihad Vardan expressed interest in deepening trade-economic and investment cooperation. He suggested to develop mechanisms of implementation of the agreements as part of joint investment projects.

Chairman of the DEİK Kazakh-Turkish Business Council Sary Taifun Mert stressed the importance of joint work on establishment of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zones in Kazakhstan.

“Both countries carry out joint work on establishment of industrial zones as per Turkey’s experience on administering the Organized Industrial Zones. DEİK is of great importance in this issue. We need to work more actively in this area,” said he.

90 meetings with the Turkish businessmen willing to invest in Kazakhstan were held in the course of the two conferences. The Turkish businessmen expressed interest in investment potential of Kazakhstan and investment projects presented during the event.

