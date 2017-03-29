Turkish businessmen plan to open JVs in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A delegation of entrepreneurs from Antalya has paid a working visit to South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor.

The goal of the visit was to attract investment into agro-industrial complex of the region and develop small and medium business.



20 Turkish entrepreneurs familiarized with socioeconomic situation in the region, estimated its potential and visited a number of enterprises in the special economic zone of Shymkent city. They said they intend to open joint ventures on the territory of the region.



On March 30, members of the delegation plan to hold B2B meetings with local entrepreneurs.



This February entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region paid a business visit to Turkey and met with representatives of the Antalya Entrepreneurs Association. They held negotiations with furniture, film and packaging producing companies.



Following the results of negotiations, Kazakh businessmen reached an agreement with three Turkish companies to implement join projects in South Kazakhstan region.