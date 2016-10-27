Turkish businessmen present new logistical project in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The terms and costs of goods supply from Turkey may become much shorter, as told by Turkish businessmen during the Kazakhstan-Turkish Construction Forum held in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

"At present the commodity trains arriving in Batumi via Kazakhstan return empty. Why not to use this circumstance? Our project will allow to easily load trains with goods and send to destination. For instance, earlier it cost USD 15 000 to deliver goods by a cargo truck, whilst today if use the new logistical option the delivery from Turkey to Kazakhstan will cost only USD 5 000", - Chairman of the Turkish Association of Exporters Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan told.





During the forum the Turkish side presented the new logistics project which will allow to reach Atyrau via Georgia, Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea. Also goods will be delivered to Atyrau via Russia by means of automobile transport within 2-3 days.

"Well-thought logistics will allow to save financial resources on transportation of goods considerably. Meanwhile, it won't affect the cost of goods. Such a solution will help to achieve higher goods turnover between the countries", - Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan said.





The official part of the forum was followed by meetings in the B2B format between local and Turkish entrepreneurs. In the meetings domestic businessmen expressed interest in purchasing Turkish metal structures, whilst the Turkish entrepreneurs were interested in buying grain and beans from Kazakhstan.



