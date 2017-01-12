Turkish businessmen to invest in building greenhouses and hotels in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in building greenhouse complexes and hotels in South Kazakhstan region, www.tvk-uko.kz reported.

The businessmen are planning to build new hotels in Turkestan and Saryagash district. One more project will be construction of a health and recreation complex in Saryagash and roadside service facilities along a section of Western Europe-Western China corridor.



"We are planning to cooperate with local entrepreneurs and sponsor the projects in agriculture, tourism, healthcare and highways construction," said Kassanov company founder Ziyatdin Kassanov.



Foreign investors expressed an intention to manufacture organic fertilizers for agricultural sector. As Governor Zhansseit Tuimebayev assured, the investors will be provided with land plots and will receive support from his administration.



Following the talks, the parties signed an agreement on improvement of emergency medical service in the region.



Representatives of Expert Landscape company also presented their projects to the administration of South Kazakhstan region and expressed readiness to help improve image of Shymkent.